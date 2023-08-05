CityLife

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
How to Earn a Nuke in Vondel in Warzone 2 Season 5

Warzone 2 introduced the Vondel map in Season 4, offering players a new battle royale experience. However, unlike its Al Mazrah counterpart, Vondel did not have a Nuke opportunity. The Champion’s Quest, which allows players to trigger a game-ending device, was a popular addition in the game and players have been eagerly awaiting its arrival in Vondel.

The good news is that the chance to earn a Nuke in Vondel is finally coming with the launch of Warzone 2 Season 5 on August 2, 2023. Players will need to win five consecutive games, collect the Champion’s Quest contract, and follow the steps to activate the bomb.

To earn a Nuke in Vondel, players must complete the following steps:

1. Win five games of Warzone 2 in a row.
2. Collect the Champion’s Quest contract in a new game.
3. Gather all six elements: Beryllium, Plutonium, Tritium, Gallium, Deuterium, and Neptunium.
4. Find the bomb construction site on the map and insert all elements into the bomb.
5. Arm the device.
6. Defend the bombsite for two minutes.
7. Once the countdown reaches zero and detonation occurs, Vondel will be destroyed, and the game will end with the Champion’s Domination graphic.

With these steps, players can finally achieve the highly sought-after Nuke in Vondel.

