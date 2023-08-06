Facebook Users Renting Out Starlink Satellite Internet Dishes on Marketplace

Facebook users are leveraging Facebook Marketplace as a platform to rent out Starlink satellite internet dishes, according to reports from Business Insider. The rental trend has gained popularity among vacationers and remote workers alike.

The affordability and potential profitability of the service have attracted entrepreneurial users. Austin Allred, the CEO of a startup, discovered that one Facebook user was renting out a total of seven Starlink devices, earning an impressive $5,000 per month. The rental prices on Facebook Marketplace range from $25 to $35 per day, offering flexibility and affordability for potential customers.

In the United States, the standard Starlink service includes an equipment cost of $599 and a $110 monthly fee, which may vary based on location and specific plans. By renting out the equipment for just four days a month at a rental rate of $30 per day, the owner can cover the monthly subscription fee. Furthermore, by renting it out for 24 days in a month, they can recoup the entire cost of the equipment itself. This attractive proposition has made it a viable business opportunity for owners of Starlink.

Users have compared this trend to a “new Airbnb for mobile internet,” highlighting the convenience of being able to suspend the service when no renters are found.

Apart from Facebook Marketplace, various websites have emerged where Starlink device rentals are being offered for approximately $30 per day. This indicates the growing demand and potential market for these rentals.

Earlier this year, SpaceX began informing UK customers that they could rent Starlink equipment for $18 per month, in addition to a one-time activation fee of $118. This expansion of rental options has further contributed to the popularity and accessibility of the service.

The emergence of this rental trend demonstrates the creativity and resourcefulness of Facebook users, utilizing the platform as a means to generate income while providing internet connectivity to vacationers and remote workers.