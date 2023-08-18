How to Perform a Lateral Pass in Madden 24

Throwing a lateral pass can be a game-changer in Madden 24, providing you with the opportunity to create space and turn the momentum in your favor. The process of performing a lateral pass is simple in theory but carries a high risk if not executed properly.

To execute a lateral pass on PlayStation, all you need to do is press L1 when you have the ball in your hands. Xbox users, on the other hand, will need to press LB to perform a sideways pass. It’s important to note that the lateral pass is most effective when you are on the run, rather than standing still in the pocket.

While the lateral pass can be a valuable tactic, it’s crucial to remember that if the pass is unsuccessful, you run the risk of fumbling the ball and potentially handing it back to the opposing team. Therefore, it’s important to carefully assess the situation and use the lateral pass strategically, especially when facing a crucial moment in the game.

Kickoff and punt returns are ideal scenarios to utilize the lateral pass, as long as you have teammates in close proximity. Additionally, when you are making a run downfield and feel that your stamina is depleting and a defender is about to tackle you, a lateral pass can be employed as a last-ditch effort to continue the play.

By mastering the art of the lateral pass in Madden 24, you can add an extra dimension to your offensive strategies and outmaneuver your opponents. Remember to practice and analyze the situation before attempting a lateral pass to maximize its effectiveness.