Google’s AI-Powered Search Feature Receives Negative Feedback from Users

Google recently introduced an AI-powered search functionality that aimed to improve search results and provide users with relevant information. However, the pop-up notification associated with this feature is causing frustration among many users.

The new pop-up, titled ‘Search with an AI-powered boost’, appears when users attempt to perform a search on the Google app. The only options provided with the pop-up are ‘try now’ and ‘not right now’, neither of which removes the pop-up or enhances the user’s search experience.

Thankfully, Android users can still perform searches without the interference of the ‘Search with an AI-powered boost’ pop-up by using the regular browser. Some users have reported that the pop-up takes up a significant portion of the search screen, making it difficult to view the search results.

Interestingly, the issue only occurs when a query is phrased as a question. Users who prefer the regular Google search and do not wish to utilize the AI boost find this intrusive and demand that Google focus on fixing other important issues.

Overall, many individuals are frustrated with Google’s decision to force the use of AI in search without providing the option to opt-out. Consequently, some users are switching to alternative search engines until Google resolves these issues.

This problem is particularly challenging for elderly individuals who may struggle with navigating smartphones and web-related activities.

While Google has yet to address the concerns directly, there are a few potential workarounds suggested by users to disable the ‘Search with an AI-powered boost’ pop-up. These include toggling the ‘Allow Notification’ option in the Google app’s ‘Web Browser Activity’ notifications and temporarily replacing the Google search bar widget with an alternative. However, these are temporary solutions until Google acknowledges the issue and implements a fix.

