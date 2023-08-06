Enhance the Security of Your Digital Accounts with Two-Factor Authentication

Managing multiple digital accounts can be challenging, especially when it comes to keeping them secure. While password managers can help, two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection. Passcodes, also known as verification codes or OTPs, are sent to your phone number to ensure that only you can access your accounts. Deleting these passcodes after use is a good security practice.

SMS-based verification codes have limitations, and using an authenticator app is more effective. However, if some services only support SMS-based verification, it is essential to take steps to protect them. Always keep your registered mobile number updated, and ensure that you are the only one with access to your cell phone.

To delete passcodes on Android, use Google Messages as your text messaging app. Go to your Google account profile picture inside the app, tap Messages settings, then choose Message organization. Enable the “Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hrs” option. If Google Messages doesn’t have this feature or is not available in your region, you can try SMS Organizer by Microsoft.

On iOS 17 or later, you can enable the auto-delete OTP feature in both Messages and Mail. Install iOS 17 (in public beta or wait for the final version) and go to Settings > Passwords > Password Options. Enable “Clean Up Automatically.” Once your passcodes have been used, Messages or Mail will delete the texts or emails containing them.

In addition to auto-deleting passcodes, there are other precautions to take. Keep your phone lock screen secured to prevent unauthorized access. Be aware of potential interception of your passcode messages in other devices or apps. Block those avenues of access by securing your computer and using trusted apps.

Consider switching to an authenticator app for two-step verification if supported by your accounts. Apps like Twilio Authy and Google Authenticator generate passcodes directly on your phone, eliminating the need for SMS or email communications.

By following these steps, you can enhance the security of your digital accounts and reduce the risk of exposure.