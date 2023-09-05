How to Delete and Rearrange iMessage Apps in iOS 17: A Step-by-Step Guide

In the latest iOS 17 update, Apple introduced some exciting additions to the Messages app, including the Check-in feature and Live Stickers. Along with enhanced functionality, Apple also made some design tweaks to give the Messages app a sleeker and cleaner look. All the iMessage apps are now neatly organized in an easily accessible app drawer. However, having too many apps can make everything look cluttered. If you find yourself with unwanted iMessage apps, here’s how you can delete them in iOS 17 on your iPhone.

First, it’s important to note that you can only delete third-party iMessage apps. The native apps, which are the built-in features of the Messages app, cannot be deleted. However, you can rearrange them to suit your preference.

To delete a third-party iMessage app, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to the Messages section.

2. Scroll down and choose Messages.

3. Tap on iMessage Apps to view the list of third-party apps.

4. To delete an app, tap on the small red minus button displayed on the left of the app icon.

5. Then, confirm your decision by tapping on Delete and hitting the Delete button.

If you want to rearrange your iMessage apps for better organization, follow these steps:

1. Open the Messages app and open an existing chat or create a new conversation.

2. Tap on the “+” icon to open the iMessage menu.

3. Tap and hold the iMessage app you wish to rearrange. You can tap on More to see third-party iMessage apps.

4. With your finger on the screen, move the app up or down to find the desired spot.

5. Lift your finger off the screen to finalize the rearrangement.

By following these steps, you can easily delete unwanted iMessage apps and rearrange the remaining ones to your liking.

Sources:

– Source 1: [Insert Source 1]

– Source 2: [Insert Source 2]