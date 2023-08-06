Defeating Commander Zhalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

Commander Zhalk is a formidable boss encounter in the early stages of Baldur’s Gate 3. He possesses great power and wields the Everburn Blade, a valuable magic weapon. Although facing him is optional, defeating Commander Zhalk is essential if you wish to acquire the Everburn Blade early in the game.

Taking down Commander Zhalk is a challenging task that requires strategy and assistance. With a substantial health pool, he cannot easily be defeated alone. However, with the aid of the Mind Flayer and your companions, success is possible. Despite the warning from the Mind Flayer about engaging with Zhalk, it ultimately assists you during the fight.

To defeat Commander Zhalk, consider the following tips:

1. Before initiating the boss fight, free Shadowheart from the pod.

2. Having “Us the Intellect Devourer” on your side is recommended for assistance against Zhalk.

3. When you enter the boss fight zone, Zhalk will send minions to attack you. Prioritize defeating them before engaging with Zhalk.

4. After eliminating the minions, send Shadowheart to the transponder console.

5. Utilize powerful ranged abilities to keep Zhalk occupied while the Mind Flayer also attacks.

6. Exploit his weakness to non-magical weapons and elemental attacks such as fire and lightning.

7. You have fifteen rounds to overwhelm Zhalk’s defenses before they become overpowering.

Upon successfully defeating Commander Zhalk, you will have the option to either fight or skip the Mind Flayer. It is advisable to vanquish it for additional loot and experience. Finally, search Zhalk’s remains to obtain the Everburn Blade, one of the most formidable weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3.