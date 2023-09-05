How to Complete the Seasoned Commander Mission in DMZ

Completing the Seasoned Commander mission in DMZ is no easy feat, but with the right strategies and equipment, you can conquer this challenging task. This tier four Shadow Company mission requires players to kill four commanders without dying. Not only will you earn significant XP, but you’ll also be rewarded with a Contraband sniper rifle.

Finding and eliminating commanders in DMZ can be tricky. These elite units are some of the most formidable enemies you’ll encounter, and their locations on the map are often unknown. However, there are some hints and tips that can help you track them down.

Firstly, it’s important to note that you don’t have to complete the mission in one session. You can make progress by killing one commander, exfiltrating out, and then dropping in again. But be cautious, because if you die even once, you’ll have to start all over.

To increase your chances of success, it’s recommended to undertake the Seasoned Commander mission in the Al Mazrah map. This location offers an abundance of commanders and allows for relatively free movement. Other maps like Ashika Island and Vondel may have fewer commanders and are more likely to have enemy operators.

Before dropping into Al Mazrah, make sure you have essential equipment such as a gas mask, a lock-on rocket launcher (JOKR or PILA), and a munitions box. The first commander, known as the Chemist, can be found in the radiation zone. Use a sniper rifle or rocket launcher to take them down from a distance.

Secure Intel contracts can be found on the map as green icons with a grey folder. Completing these contracts will lead you to a specific location where you’ll find a laptop and a hard drive. Transferring the data from the radio tower will prompt a random commander to appear on your tactical map. Keep a lookout for Juggernaut and Commander Helo, both of which are relatively easy to kill with a rocket launcher.

If you’ve successfully eliminated these three commanders, you’ll have a choice. Proceed to the weapon case location to face the Pyro, or exfiltrate and try your luck with other commanders in the next run. The Pyro may be locked behind a point of interest, requiring a key or a Skeleton Key to access.

Overall, completing the Seasoned Commander mission requires careful planning, skillful execution, and a thorough understanding of the DMZ maps. Good luck on your mission, soldier!

