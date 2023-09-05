Pokemon Go Introduces Generation 9 Starters in “A Paldean Adventure” Event

Pokemon Go is celebrating the new Adventure Abounds season by introducing the starters from the Generation 9 games in the “A Paldean Adventure” event. Starting on September 5, 2023, this event will run until September 10, 2023, and allows trainers to complete various Timed and Field Research tasks for rewards.

During the event, players can also participate in the Collection Challenge. Serebii has provided the information needed to complete this challenge. Trainers will need to catch specific Pokemon for each challenge, featuring starters from the Scarlet & Violet games.

The Sprigatito challenge requires catching specific Pokemon, and upon completion, trainers will receive 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter. Similarly, the Fuecoco challenge offers the same rewards upon completion.

For the Quaxly challenge, trainers must catch a different set of Pokemon. Once completed, they will earn 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter. Finally, the Lechonk challenge presents another set of Pokemon to catch. Completing this challenge will reward trainers with 1000 Stardust and another Lechonk encounter.

This Paldean Adventure 2023 Collection Challenge offers trainers a chance to earn rewards while obtaining new Pokemon. It is just the beginning of the Adventure Abounds season, promising more exciting events to come.

Sources:

– Serebii