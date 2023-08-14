Cleaning up Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos to Free Up Space

Cleaning out your Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos is an easy way to make some virtual room and save money. Google provides users with 15GB of free storage space to use between Google Drive, Gmail, and other services, which can fill up quickly. When you’re close to your limit, Google will ask if you want to buy more storage through Google One. However, you can manage your digital space and save money using these tricks.

To free up space in Google Drive on your desktop:

1. Log in to your Google Drive account.

2. Click “Storage” in the left-side menu.

3. If the files are not already sorted by size, click “Storage used” on the right-side menu.

4. Select the large files you want to delete and click the trash bin icon.

5. Go to the Trash menu and click “Empty trash” to permanently delete the files.

To free up space in Google Drive on the mobile app:

1. Open the Google Drive app and log in to your account.

2. Tap “Files” at the bottom-right corner.

3. Tap “Name” under “My Drive” and then tap “Storage used”.

4. Tap the three dots next to the item you want to delete, then tap “Remove”.

5. In the top-left corner, tap the hamburger icon, then tap “Trash”.

6. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner and select “Empty trash”.

To free up space in Gmail on the desktop:

1. Log in to your Gmail account.

2. Type “has:attachment larger:10MB” into the search bar and hit Search.

3. Check the boxes next to the emails you want to delete and click the trash icon.

4. Go to the Trash menu and click “Empty trash now” to permanently delete the emails.

To free up space in Gmail on the mobile app:

1. Open the Gmail app and log in to your account.

2. Type “has:attachment larger:10MB” into the search bar and hit Search.

3. Tap the email you want to delete, then tap the trash bin icon.

4. Tap the arrow icon in the top-left corner, then tap “Trash”.

5. Tap “Empty trash now” to permanently delete the emails.

To empty the spam folder in Gmail:

1. Log in to your Gmail account.

2. Click “Spam” on the left side of the screen.

3. Click “Delete all spam messages now”.

To free up space in Google Photos on your desktop:

1. Open and log in to Google Photos.

2. Select the photos and videos you want to delete and click the check mark icon.

3. Click the trash bin icon to delete the selected items.

Remember to manually delete photos and videos in Google Photos, as there is no option to arrange them by size. By following these steps, you can efficiently manage your digital storage space and keep it clutter-free.