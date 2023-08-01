How to Bring Back the Old Twitter Logo

If you are nostalgic for the old Twitter logo and miss the familiar little blue bird, you’re not alone! Twitter’s logo has evolved over the years, and some users prefer the older version. Thankfully, there are several methods you can try to bring back the old Twitter logo.

One of the easiest ways to bring back the old Twitter logo is by using a Chrome extension called “Restore Birdie.” This extension allows you to revert to the classic Twitter logo without much hassle. Simply go to the Chrome Web Store, search for the “Restore Birdie” extension, and add it to Chrome. Once installed, you should see the old Twitter logo restored on your Twitter account.

For iPhone users, you can also bring back the old Twitter logo by creating a shortcut using the Shortcuts app. Open the Shortcuts app, create a new shortcut with the “Open App” action, select the Twitter app, and add the shortcut to your home screen. Now you can easily access Twitter with the old logo by tapping on the newly created shortcut.

If the previous method doesn’t work for you, there’s an alternative way to bring back the old Twitter logo on your iPhone using the Shortcuts app. Follow the same steps as before, but this time look for the “Open App” shortcut, select the Twitter app, and add the shortcut to your home screen.

These methods may not be compatible with all devices or operating systems, so be sure to check their compatibility before proceeding. While these methods are not permanent solutions, as Twitter may update its logo periodically, they should allow you to enjoy the old logo for some time. It’s important to note that using third-party extensions or creating shortcuts may potentially violate Twitter’s terms of service, so use these methods at your own discretion. Also, remember that your Twitter account and data should remain unaffected by these changes.

In addition to changing the logo, you can customize your Twitter experience by using different themes and color schemes offered by various third-party apps or browser extensions. Just make sure to use reputable sources and exercise caution when using third-party tools.

Bringing back the old Twitter logo is a fun way to reminisce about the past and personalize your Twitter experience. Now that you know how to do it, go ahead and give it a try! Enjoy the nostalgia and stand out from the crowd with the classic blue bird logo on your Twitter account.