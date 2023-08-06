The Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Paladin class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for its strong abilities, particularly those obtained through the subclass. By taking an oath, Paladins define their behavior and background. However, it is possible to deviate from this oath and become an Oathbreaker Paladin.

Becoming an Oathbreaker Paladin does not mean your character becomes evil, but rather that they depart from their original oath and follow a new set of rules. This decision may be prompted by the need to choose between what is right and what your oath dictates.

To become an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3, specific actions must be taken depending on your subclass. Each subclass has its own requirements for breaking the oath.

For the Oath of the Ancients, you must always prioritize righteousness. Breaking this oath could involve killing an innocent person, freeing the goblin Sazza in Emerald Grove, or killing both the Owlbear and Owlbear cub in Owlbear Cave.

The Oath of Vengeance requires swift judgment and punishment of any evil person, regardless of their reasons. One way to break this oath is by freeing Sazza in Emerald Grove.

The Oath of Devotion, which emphasizes honor and virtue, entails defending the weak and pursuing the greater good. Examples of breaking this oath include choosing to torture Liam in the Shattered Sanctum, turning on the Goblin Camp after convincing Minthara not to attack Emerald Grove, and killing the captive Tieflings that have Lae’zel in a cage.

Once you break your oath, the Oathbreaker Knight will appear in your camp and summon you to meet him during your next long rest. You can choose to accept your new powers as an Oathbreaker or pay a penance fee to restore your oath.

Becoming an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3 offers new abilities and dialogue options for your character.