How to Become a Famous Astronaut in BitLife

Becoming an astronaut in BitLife and exploring the cosmos is an exciting experience, but did you know that you can also become a famous astronaut in the game? In BitLife, you have the opportunity to make revolutionary discoveries and gain fame throughout the galaxy. So, what does it take to become a famous astronaut in BitLife?

Once you become an astronaut, there are several activities you can undertake to increase your reputation and gain fame. Embark on space missions, conduct deep-space research, and scan cosmic anomalies – these endeavors will help you gain promotions, publish peer-reviewed articles, and make groundbreaking discoveries on different planets. After years of dedicated work, you have a chance of becoming famous.

To become a famous astronaut in BitLife, you must work hard, fulfill job tasks, and keep your supervisors satisfied. One player became famous after being promoted to General and winning a Nobel Prize for their contributions in studying sunspot clusters and alien music.

To become an astronaut in BitLife, you need four prerequisites: a high school diploma, an undergraduate degree, a pilot’s license, and graduation from Space Academy. However, be prepared to spend a significant amount of money on your education and training. Space Academy lasts for two years, during which your character will undergo rigorous flight, fitness, and technical training to prepare for life as an astronaut.

BitLife is available on both Android and iOS devices. If you want to know more about the game, you can explore various topics such as decrypting alien messages in BitLife. Start your journey towards becoming a famous astronaut and unravel the mysteries of the cosmos!