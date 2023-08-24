How to Defeat the Heavy Combat Helicopter Boss in Armored Core 6

In Armored Core 6, players will encounter a challenging boss battle against the PCA Heavy Combat Helicopter. This formidable opponent requires careful strategy and skill to overcome. Here are some tips to help you defeat the Heavy Combat Helicopter boss and progress in the game.

First, it’s important to understand the attack patterns and weaknesses of the Heavy Combat Helicopter. This boss primarily relies on long-range missile attacks and aerial maneuvers to keep its distance from the player. It’s key to have a fast and agile AC (Armored Core) unit to effectively dodge the missiles and close the distance.

Equipping the right weapon loadout is vital for success. Consider using high-damage, long-range weapons like sniper rifles or laser cannons to deal significant damage to the Heavy Combat Helicopter. These weapons can help chip away at its health from a safe distance.

Additionally, be sure to equip armor and defense modules that can withstand the heavy firepower of the boss. The Heavy Combat Helicopter unleashes a barrage of missiles, so having high armor and defense stats is crucial for survival.

During the battle, make use of the environment to your advantage. Look for cover to shield yourself from the boss’s attacks and take the opportunity to recharge your energy or repair your AC if needed. Utilize your boosters and dash abilities to quickly maneuver and avoid incoming missiles.

Remember to take a strategic approach and be patient. The Heavy Combat Helicopter has a large health pool, and it will take time to whittle it down. Focus on staying alive and dealing damage whenever you have an opening.

By following these tips and adapting your playstyle to the strengths and weaknesses of the Heavy Combat Helicopter, you can emerge victorious in the boss battle and continue your journey in Armored Core 6.

