Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – Illegal Entry Mission Guide

In Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the first mission players must undertake is Illegal Entry. While it may not be an easy task, it is crucial for obtaining a license that allows players to operate as a mercenary on the Rubicon. This guide will provide you with everything you need to successfully navigate the Illegal Entry mission and defeat the HC Helicopter boss.

The mission takes place in the Contaminated City of Southern Belius. At the beginning of the game, players are unable to use their own AC (Armored Core) and are instead provided with a default build equipped with an energy sword, kinetic rifle, and basic shoulder missiles. This mech is simple but effective for the mission at hand.

To complete Illegal Entry, players must follow a set of steps. Upon starting the mission, proceed to the marked location and eliminate the MTs (mech tanks) in the area. These enemies are weak and can be taken down with just a few shots.

As you progress, it is important to experiment with movement and your weaponry. Take advantage of the opportunity to familiarize yourself with the mechanics. Proceed to the next area and engage the MTs, utilizing the multi-lock function of your missiles.

Afterward, proceed to the catapult to launch yourself into the city. Utilize Assault Boost to quickly approach the Rubicon Liberation Front MTs. Dispatch them with a combination of sword slashes and rifle shots, clearing the way for the next stage of Illegal Entry.

Handler Walter will provide the locations of three downed ACs that need to be searched. Approach them in any order you prefer. These ACs are guarded by MTs and flying drones. While they may not be strong individually, their numbers provide a challenge. Use missiles and take cover behind buildings if necessary. Search the ACs for the required licenses.

Once you have examined the three ACs, Walter will notify you of another wrecked AC to be searched. Proceed to the location of the fourth wreck, which is high up on a building. Use the nearby vertical launcher to reach it. Scan the wreck and a PCA Helicopter will appear, initiating the boss battle.

The PCA Helicopter is the most challenging opponent faced thus far in Illegal Entry. Known for its difficult games, FromSoftware has designed this boss with a pair of forward-facing machine guns and swarms of light missiles. It possesses a considerable amount of armor, making it essential to build up its impact meter and score critical hits.

While it is possible to take cover behind buildings and strike from a distance, a more effective strategy is to utilize Assault Boost to close the distance and unleash a barrage of missiles and rifle shots. Once close, use the sword to build up the impact meter and expose the Helicopter’s vulnerabilities.

Keep a close eye on your AP (armor points) and use Repair Kits when necessary, as the Helicopter can deliver powerful attacks. Persist until the Helicopter is destroyed.

Upon completing Illegal Entry, players officially claim the codename “Raven” for themselves. This mission does not offer a Battle Log to collect. Now, it’s time to embrace your role as a genuine mercenary and continue your journey in Armored Core VI.

