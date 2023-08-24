The Role of the Southern Ocean in Global Climate Feedbacks

The Southern Ocean, located at the southernmost end of Earth, has a significant impact on the world’s changing climate. Its currents flow around Antarctica and influence other oceans and their cloud cover, even in distant tropical locations. A recent study published in Nature Geoscience explores how the Southern Ocean’s cooling contributes to global climate feedbacks.

Between 1979 and 2013, the Southern Ocean surface experienced substantial cooling, despite global warming. The authors of the study propose an alternative hypothesis to explain this cooling. They suggest that the cooling of the Southern Ocean may have triggered a favorable chain of events that lessened the severity of warming due to climate change, resulting in more negative global climate feedbacks.

The study demonstrates that accounting for the Southern Ocean cooling, which current climate models fail to simulate, leads to a better representation of clouds and their reaction to warming. By including the Southern Ocean cooling in climate models, the researchers were able to reduce the model error in global climate feedback by half. This highlights the crucial role of the Southern Ocean in influencing global climate feedbacks.

The researchers also found that the Southern Ocean cooling has a remote cooling effect in the southeastern tropical Pacific. This allows for a more accurate representation of clouds in climate models, specifically an increase in stratocumulus cloud cover. However, the majority of climate models underestimate the effect of the Southern Ocean on distant regions, emphasizing the need for improving the simulation of low clouds.

Understanding and addressing this bias is crucial because it can impact our estimates of climate sensitivity, which measures how much our climate will change as greenhouse gas emissions increase. As the Southern Ocean undergoes accelerated warming in future projections, properly representing its effects in climate models is essential for accurate predictions of global climate feedbacks.

Source:

Kang, S.M. et al, Recent global climate feedback controlled by Southern Ocean cooling, Nature Geoscience (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-023-01256-6.