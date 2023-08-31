Keith Houston’s book, “Empire of the Sum: The Rise and Reign of the Pocket Calculator,” aims to shed light on the often overlooked significance of calculators as a stepping stone to the digital era. He argues that calculators played a crucial role in ushering in the world of ubiquitous computing.

The history of calculators dates back thousands of years, from the use of tally sticks and finger-counting systems to the invention of the abacus and slide rule. However, Houston’s narrative truly takes off with the advent of clockwork calculating devices in the 17th century. These devices eventually gave way to smaller and more powerful electrical calculators, which operated using relays, valves, and ultimately transistors.

Houston’s book is not just a historical account but also delves into mathematics, science, and social history. He highlights the origins of modern jargon, such as the word “digit,” which recalls finger-counting systems, and “calculi,” which were pebbles used by Romans on abacus-like counting boards. He also explores the early days of computing, where computers were actually people, often women, who performed calculations manually.

The development of calculators was instrumental in driving the miniaturization and democratization of computing. Fierce competition among firms in America, Europe, and Japan led to the production of smaller and more affordable calculator models. In fact, the first microprocessor, the Intel 4004, was designed for a calculator.

Houston also highlights the role of calculators in kickstarting personal computing. The first spreadsheet program, VisiCalc, was a calculating app that revolutionized the way people performed quick calculations. Today, calculators are everywhere, embedded in our phones and computers.

In conclusion, Keith Houston’s book convincingly argues for the significance of calculators in shaping the digital era. They played a vital role in the evolution of computing, paving the way for the ubiquitous presence of technology in our lives.

