Introducing Sunset: VALORANT’s New Map Inspired by Los Angeles

VALORANT, Riot’s popular first-person tactical shooter, continues to captivate players with its fast-paced action and strategic gameplay. During the VALORANT Champions Tour Grand Finals, Riot unveiled its tenth standard map, Sunset, which draws inspiration from the vibrant city of Los Angeles. This new addition to the map pool comes five months after the release of VALORANT’s 21st agent, Gekko.

Sunset showcases the beauty of Los Angeles, featuring a stunning neon sunset glow that illuminates the map. Riot has incorporated elements of Art Deco and Mission-style architecture, along with graffiti sourced from local LA artists. Players can also expect to encounter LA’s infamous traffic jams and food trucks scattered throughout the map, adding an authentic touch.

One notable feature of Sunset is the inclusion of areas affected by Radianite, a mysterious energy source in the VALORANT universe. The map’s clock tower and parking lot exhibit unique visual changes, although the exact reasons behind these alterations remain undisclosed for now.

Designing Sunset presented its own set of challenges. Joe Lansford, the Lead Map Designer, explains that achieving the desired lighting effects required extensive collaboration between the art and design teams. The goal was to capture the essence of an LA sunset with its distinct pink skyline and long shadows, while still maintaining optimal gameplay conditions. After numerous iterations, the team believes they have struck the right balance between aesthetics and functionality.

Sunset is a three-lane, two-site map, with a focus on controlling the mid area. It offers long sightlines, making rifles an effective choice for both attackers and defenders. This aspect will likely appeal to players who enjoyed the Breeze map prior to its recent update. Early impressions from IGN, who had the chance to explore the map in spectator mode, suggest that Sunset offers ample opportunities for strategic play and engagement.

Although my initial experience on Sunset was challenging, with experienced players quickly dispatching me, I still managed to contribute to the team’s success by assisting in planting the spike and supporting a teammate’s clutch performance. Each round, I noticed improvements in my gameplay, which speaks to Sunset’s intuitive layout and clarity.

As a dedicated player, VALORANT has taken a backseat in recent months due to the influx of other exciting game releases. However, the allure of Sunset’s neon glow during golden hour might be enough to bring it back into my rotation. With its unique aesthetic and strategic gameplay, Sunset promises to be a captivating addition to the VALORANT experience.

