The Bayh-Dole Act: Fostering Innovation and Economic Growth

The Bayh-Dole Act has had a significant impact on fostering innovation and economic growth by allowing academic institutions to patent and license discoveries made with federal funding. Prior to the passage of this act, the federal government retained patent rights to federally funded research project discoveries. However, without government involvement in commercialization, the majority of these discoveries remained undeveloped. In fact, only around 5% of federally funded patents were commercialized by the private sector.

Introduced by Senators Birch Bayh and Bob Dole, the Bayh-Dole Act empowered academic institutions to retain patent ownership and licensing rights, even if a project received federal funding. This opened the doors to collaborations between universities and private companies, leading to remarkable inventions such as the Google search algorithm and Honeycrisp apples.

The impact of the Bayh-Dole Act has been substantial. The tech transfer system it created has resulted in nearly 6 million jobs, the establishment of over 15,000 startups, and contributed over $1 trillion to U.S. economic growth.

Yet, recent attempts to use Bayh-Dole’s “march-in” provision to lower drug prices have posed a threat to the innovation pipeline. While addressing high drug prices is a valid concern, using this law to control prices was not its intended purpose. Existing products, including the cancer drug Xtandi and COVID-19 vaccines, have already been successfully commercialized.

Revoking patent rights or controlling prices without considering the impact on innovation could deter private companies and investors from licensing federally funded research. This would have dire consequences for universities, the economy, and American innovation.

A balance must be struck between lowering drug prices and supporting innovation. Patents provide inventors with exclusive rights to sell their products and recoup their investments. Arbitrary re-licensing or price reductions could discourage private companies and investors from investing in research and development.

Preserving patent protections for federally funded inventions is crucial to ensure the continued thriving of the university-to-marketplace innovation pipeline. The Bayh-Dole Act has been a powerful catalyst for innovation and economic growth.