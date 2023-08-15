Spain’s Road to the Fiba Basketball World Cup in the Philippines

Spain, the reigning Fiba Basketball World Cup champions and currently ranked No. 1 in the world, will face some challenges as they aim to defend their title. The team will be without Ricky Rubio, who has decided to step away from basketball, and Marc Gasol, who has retired from international play after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, Spain still has a strong roster led by veteran national player Rudy Fernandez, the Hernangomez brothers, and NBA player Santi Aldama.

During the group stage, Spain will not be playing in Manila but instead in Jakarta, as they are part of Group G. Their schedule includes matches against Ivory Coast on August 26, Brazil on August 28, and Iran on August 30 at the Indonesia Arena. Spain has previously faced Brazil in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, where they claimed silver and bronze, respectively. It will be a challenging match, but Spain is determined to perform well.

If Spain advances to the second round, they will be joined by another team from Group G and the top two teams from Group H, which consists of France, Canada, Latvia, and Lebanon. This second round will be tough, as France is ranked No. 5 in the world and has talented players like Rudy Gobert. Canada also has a strong roster with NBA players, including Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The top two countries from Group L, which includes Spain, will move on to the quarterfinals and begin the knockout phase of the tournament. Spain hopes to secure a spot in the quarterfinals and continue their journey towards another world championship.