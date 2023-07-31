China Dominates Global Electric Vehicle Market, Vision Marine Technologies Leading the Way in Electric Boats

China remains the leader in the global electric vehicle (EV) market, with approximately 60% of electric car sales worldwide. In 2022, China saw a remarkable 131.8% increase in EV exports compared to the previous year. Furthermore, China sold an impressive 2,093,000 EVs in the first half of 2023.

Following China, Europe is the second-largest market for EVs, experiencing a sales surge of over 15% in 2022. The United States ranks third, witnessing a significant 55% growth in EV sales in the same year. Analysts predict a 35% year-on-year increase in the global EV market in 2023, driven by national policies and incentives. Remarkably, EV stocks have outperformed traditional auto giants on the stock market, presenting a lucrative investment opportunity.

Looking beyond cars, the recreational electric boat sector is an emerging area of growth in the EV industry. Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) is at the forefront of this development with its exclusive PowerTrain outboard motor. The company aims to launch the fastest electric speedboat in its category, generating excitement within the industry. Notably, Vision Marine has attracted NFL star Tom Brady, who purchased an electric boat racing team to compete in the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship in 2024.

Vision Marine’s outboard motor and powertrain system can be seamlessly integrated into existing boats, effectively converting them into electric vessels. By supplying motors to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) instead of complete boats, Vision Marine capitalizes on the market’s demand while avoiding direct competition with struggling EV manufacturers. Moreover, the company has plans to expand into the pontoon market and enter boat rentals.

Vision Marine has already achieved significant milestones, including breaking the world electric boat speed record. Additionally, the company is preparing for a 1,050-nautical-mile journey utilizing its Zenith pontoon, equipped with electric propulsion and solar panels. Notably, Vision Marine’s E-Motion outboard motor is the first fully electric, high-performance 180 HP motor available in the market.

With a first-mover advantage and pre-orders from OEMs, Vision Marine is well-positioned to capture market share and achieve positive cash flow by 2024. The company’s innovative approach to electric boats and partnership with notable figures like Tom Brady demonstrate its potential for success in the industry.