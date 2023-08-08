The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Schools

With the new school year approaching, the use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in schools has become a topic of discussion. A.I. has the potential to advance knowledge, but concerns about control, privacy, and cheating have been raised.

Educators argue that A.I. should be embraced for its benefits rather than feared. Penn State University professor Justin Aglio believes that mandating A.I. training for all students is crucial. This training would ensure digital safety, promote equity among school districts, enhance workforce development, and contribute to national security.

Some school districts in the region have already started incorporating A.I. into their classrooms. Teachers and students are exploring how A.I. tools can be used for instruction and productivity. However, there are concerns about students using A.I. technology to cheat on their essays or term papers.

Dr. Brian Stamford from the Allegheny Intermediate Unit acknowledges these concerns. He suggests that teachers should ask students to explain their work orally or in writing, highlighting why they made certain choices. This way, teachers can assess the student’s understanding and identify any discrepancies.

Another challenge with A.I. is its accuracy. Dr. Linda Hippert, a professor at Point Park University, warns that while A.I. can save time, fact-checking and ensuring reliable sources of information are important.

While A.I. can assist students in starting an essay, it cannot guarantee accuracy or adapt to a teacher’s instructions. Nevertheless, as an educational tool, A.I. is here to stay and can provide significant benefits when used appropriately in schools.