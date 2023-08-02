Generative AI Reshaping Media Industry

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to reshape search and content creation in the media industry. Several publishers have already started experimenting with and implementing generative AI to streamline their back-end commercial processes. This includes companies like Politico, Raptive, Newsweek, and Bustle Digital Group.

By leveraging generative AI, publishers have been able to increase their business efficiency, improve profit margins, and boost win rates. These tools have automated tasks such as drafting responses to customer inquiries, writing job descriptions, creating performance reviews, and providing concise summaries of market research data. Generative AI also assists with technical tasks like unit testing and coding language translation.

Politico, for example, has developed an AI application that analyzes historical data and business cycles to identify potential high-value clients for its sales team. Bustle Digital Group uses generative AI to analyze historical data and filter request for proposal (RFPs) based on client objectives, improving its chances of winning new business without compromising profit margins.

In addition to implementing generative AI, publishers are also taking steps to familiarize their workforce with this technology. Some companies organize hack-a-thons and internal education programs to train employees on using generative AI tools. By establishing guidelines for its use, companies can alleviate employee anxieties and foster a view of generative AI as a tool rather than a threat.

Although media organizations are still in the test-and-learn phase with generative AI, its role is expected to become clearer over the next six to 12 months. It is crucial for companies to determine how AI will fit into their operations and identify the necessary tools, costs, team members, and skills required for successful implementation.