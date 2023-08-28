Understanding Epigenetic Inheritance in Plants: Uncovering the Role of DDM1

Epigenetic inheritance, the transfer of chemical markers that regulate gene expression from one generation to the next, plays a crucial role in the development and adaptation of organisms. Arabidopsis thaliana, a widely studied plant species, has been instrumental in unraveling the mysteries of this process. Researchers from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) have made significant strides in understanding how plants pass on the markers that keep jumping genes, or transposons, inactive and protect the genome.

In a study published in the journal Cell, CSHL Professors Rob Martienssen and Leemor Joshua-Tor explored the role of a protein called DDM1 in facilitating methylation, a process by which regulatory marks are added to specific DNA sites. Methylation helps silence transposons, which have the potential to disrupt other genes. The researchers demonstrated how DDM1 interacts with DNA and packaging proteins called histones to remove or slide the histones out of the way, exposing the DNA for methylation.

DDM1 was discovered by Martienssen and Eric Richards three decades ago, and their recent study sheds light on how DDM1 slides DNA along histones without completely detaching them, allowing for the precise placement of regulatory marks. The researchers also identified a histone found only in pollen that is resistant to DDM1 and acts as a placeholder during cell division, preserving epigenetic controls across generations.

The findings have important implications for understanding epigenetic inheritance not only in plants but also in other organisms, including humans. DDM1-like proteins are essential for maintaining DNA methylation in humans, and further research could uncover how these proteins contribute to the functionality and integrity of our genomes.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the mechanisms of epigenetic inheritance in plants and highlights the significance of DDM1 in regulating DNA methylation. Further exploration of these findings could contribute to advancements in agriculture, food production, and environmental sustainability.

Source: Robert A. Martienssen, Chromatin remodeling of histone H3 variants by DDM1 underlies epigenetic inheritance of DNA methylation, Cell.