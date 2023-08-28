New Insights into Epigenetic Inheritance in Plants: Implications for Food Supply and Human Health

Epigenetic inheritance, the passing down of chemical markers that instruct cells how to use DNA, is a crucial mechanism in many organisms, including plants. Scientists have made significant progress in understanding this process, which has implications for agriculture, food supply, and the environment.

In a recent study, researchers focused on the protein DDM1 in Arabidopsis thaliana, a widely studied plant species. DDM1 is involved in DNA methylation, a process where regulatory markers are attached to specific DNA sites to protect the genome.

Plant DNA is compact, and cells wrap it around histones, known as packing proteins. However, this compact packaging can hinder access to DNA, requiring histones to be moved or slid out of the way for methylation to occur. DDM1 was found to “slide” along the packing proteins, exposing parts of the DNA that need methylation.

Through biochemical, genetic, and cyro-electron microscopy experiments, researchers discovered how DDM1 displaces specific histones and interacts with packing proteins and DNA. By observing DDM1’s attachment to certain histones, they determined how DDM1 remodels packaged DNA.

Interestingly, DDM1 has an affinity for certain histones that helps maintain important epigenetic controls across generations. It was also found that a specific histone found only in pollen acts as a placeholder during cell division, preserving the memory of histone location during plant development.

While this study primarily focused on plants, the findings may have implications for humans. Human proteins similar to DDM1 are necessary for DNA methylation, and understanding how these proteins function could contribute to maintaining functional and intact genomes.

This research, published in the journal Cell, provides valuable insights into epigenetic inheritance in plants, with potential implications for improving food production and understanding human health.

