European Astronaut Conducts Sleep Experiments in Space

European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen is currently conducting sleep-related experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) to understand and address the challenges of maintaining a natural daily rhythm in space.

The first experiment, called Circadian Light, focuses on the body’s circadian rhythm, which refers to the physical, mental, and behavioral changes that occur within a 24-hour period. Our internal clock is linked to our body’s core temperature and influences our metabolism and sleep cycle. The goal of this experiment is to regulate Andreas’ circadian rhythm using a custom lamp developed by Danish company SAGA Space Architects. The lamp emits light spectra that resemble natural circadian rhythms. In the evening, the light will glow in red to simulate a calming sunset, and in the morning, it will turn blue to mimic the colors of a morning sky.

The second experiment involves researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark equipping Andreas with an in-ear measuring device, similar to headphones, to monitor his brain’s electroencephalogram (EEG) patterns during sleep. This device aims to provide insights into the quality of sleep experienced by astronauts in space.

Maintaining a natural circadian rhythm is essential for astronauts’ well-being, as the ISS follows Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to maintain a consistent schedule. The rapid orbit around Earth, with 16 sunsets and sunrises each day, can disrupt the internal body clock, which is closely linked to core body temperature, metabolism, and the sleep cycle.

These sleep experiments conducted by Andreas Mogensen aim to gain knowledge about how the conditions in space and on the ISS affect astronauts and how this understanding can be used to benefit human health on Earth.

Sources:

– European Space Agency (ESA)

– Danish company SAGA Space Architects

– Aarhus University in Denmark