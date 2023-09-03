A Consensus is Forming around New Physics to Explain Recent Observations

Recent observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have challenged current cosmological models and have led to the development of new theories in physics. The current models estimate the age of the universe to be 13.8 billion years, based on the concept of the big bang and the expanding universe. However, these models cannot explain the “impossible early galaxy” observations made by the JWST.

One proposed model, put forth by Rajendra Gupta, an adjunct professor of physics at L’Universite d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa, suggests that the age of the universe is actually 26.7 billion years, which accounts for the JWST’s observations. These observations refer to the fact that some galaxies dating back to the cosmic dawn have similar characteristics to those that have gone through a long period of evolution. Additionally, smaller galaxies are found to be more massive than larger ones, which is the opposite of what was expected.

The age estimate of 26.7 billion years is derived from the universe’s expansion rate, which is determined by measuring the redshift of spectral lines in the light emitted by distant galaxies. Previous explanations of the redshift, such as the “tired light” explanation, have been rejected as they cannot account for many observations. Instead, the redshift is now understood to be a result of the Doppler effect, indicating that distant galaxies are receding from us at speeds proportional to their distance.

The expanding universe model gained favor among astronomers after the discovery of cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation in 1964. This discovery could not be adequately explained by the steady-state model. The rate of expansion of the universe determines its age, and current estimates place it at 13.8 billion years.

Previous attempts to reconcile the “impossible early galaxy” problem with the tired light model were unsuccessful, as this model could not explain other cosmological observations. Gupta’s hybrid model, combining elements of the big bang model with tired light, increased the universe’s age to 19.3 billion years but did not fully fit the JWST data.

Further research is necessary to develop a comprehensive model that can explain all the observed phenomena and provide a more accurate age estimate for the universe.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press

– Rajendra Gupta, Adjunct professor, Physics, L’Universite d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa