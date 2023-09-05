How Thermal Priming Affects Coral Gametes

A new study published in the Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology explores the effects of thermal priming on coral gametes. As seawater temperatures continue to rise, concerns over the ability of coral to survive and reproduce have become more pronounced.

Coral reefs are crucial for the ecosystem of the oceans, providing habitat for numerous species, protecting coastlines, and supporting industries such as fishing and tourism. However, when water temperatures rise, corals can experience bleaching, a process in which they expel the symbiotic algae that provide them with food and color. While corals can survive bleaching events, prolonged heat waves can be fatal to them.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a temperature increase of 2°C by the middle of the 21st century could have devastating consequences for coral reefs. Previous studies have focused on acclimating adult corals to higher temperatures through thermal priming, but little was known about the effects on coral gametes and subsequent life stages.

In this study, researchers focused on Acropora cytherea, a broadcast spawner coral species in French Polynesia. They hypothesized that male and female coral gametes exposed to temperature variations before fertilization would exhibit different outcomes.

The researchers collected freshly spawned oocytes and sperm from coral colonies and exposed them separately to temperatures of 27°C or 30°C for varying durations before fertilization. Fertilization trials were then conducted at the same temperatures using different combinations of gametes that had been primed at different temperatures.

The study found that the results varied based on the duration of gamete exposure, the exposure temperature, and the fertilization temperature. The success of fertilization could not be attributed to any single factor alone.

Understanding the effects of thermal priming on coral gametes is essential for predicting the adaptability of corals to future ocean temperatures. This research sheds light on the complexities of coral reproduction and provides valuable insights into the potential impacts of climate change on coral reefs.

