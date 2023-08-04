Collecting Samples from Asteroid Bennu

In October 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully collected approximately 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) of material from the surface of the asteroid Bennu. This achievement marked the first time a U.S. mission has collected a sample from an asteroid, offering valuable insights into the age and lifespan of asteroids like Bennu.

To comprehend the lifespan of asteroids, scientists must first understand their formation. These celestial bodies originated from the protoplanetary disk, a dense assemblage of dust and rocky material that encircled the sun 4.5 billion years ago. Gradually, these particles began to merge and collide, giving rise to larger bodies known as asteroids.

The majority of asteroids in our solar system can be found in the asteroid belt, situated between Mars and Jupiter. However, certain asteroids get ejected from the belt and become near-Earth asteroids. The oldest intact asteroids are of approximately the same age as the solar system, while some younger asteroids consist of smaller fragments that broke off from larger bodies.

Asteroids may meet their demise through various mechanisms. Spinning can cause them to fragment, as their irregular shapes make them susceptible to breaking apart due to minor differences in torque. Thermal stress resulting from temperature changes and sudden water loss can also induce fragmentation. Collisions with other celestial objects can further contribute to their fragmentation.

Scientists are actively investigating the lifespan of asteroids, with estimates suggesting that the largest asteroids could endure as long as the rocky inner planets of the solar system, lasting around 8 to 10 billion years. Once asteroids disintegrate into smaller fragments, they are reclassified as meteoroids. These fragments may collide with larger bodies, creating impact craters, or intersect with planets possessing atmospheres, leading to meteor showers.

Certain asteroid fragments have the potential to come together and form rubble pile asteroids. These composite bodies are composed of various fragments held together by their own gravitational force. Despite their seemingly fragile nature, their structure makes them remarkably resilient, as the empty spaces between the fragments act as shock absorbers. Most near-Earth asteroids, including Bennu, belong to this category.

The samples collected from Bennu will enable scientists to gain deeper insights into how these rubble pile asteroids formed and reassembled. By examining the structure of the samples, scientists can determine when the components of the asteroid broke away from their parent bodies and how they later came together.