New Techniques to Enhance Particulate Matter Detection and Product Quality

Introduction

The identification of particulate matter contamination as a leading cause of product recalls has prompted advancements in detection techniques. Traditional methods, such as light obscuration (LO), have limitations in effectively identifying all types of particulate matter, especially the translucent protein aggregates. However, recent research conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology has shed light on an innovative method called Micro-Flow Imaging™ (MFI) that offers enhanced sensitivity and accuracy in detecting and characterizing particles in a sample.

The Power of Micro-Flow Imaging

MFI combines the direct imaging capabilities of digital microscopy with microfluidic technology to provide a comprehensive analysis of particles flowing through a system. Unlike LO, MFI has the ability to capture translucent protein aggregates that would otherwise be missed, thanks to its novel imaging technology. By analyzing the morphology derived from the images, MFI can accurately distinguish between different particle populations, including non-protein contaminants, silicon oil, and protein aggregates. This detailed and comprehensive profile of particles in a sample allows for greater understanding of product stability and quality.

Testimonials from Industry Experts

According to Stephanie Davies, Ph.D., Formulation Sciences at MedImmune, MFI technology has played a crucial role in understanding the conditions that promote the stability of therapeutic molecules, ensuring the delivery of high-quality medicines to patients. Amber Fradkin, Ph.D., Associate Director at the Particle Characterization Core Facility of KBI Biopharma, also acknowledges the value of MFI in providing extended analysis and rapid classification of particles in solution, enabling clients to better understand their products and ensure the highest quality standards.

