Relic Hunters Legend Set to Launch in Steam Early Access on September 25

Brazilian developer Rogue Snail and Gearbox Publishing have partnered to bring the highly anticipated top-down looter-shooter game, Relic Hunters Legend, to Steam Early Access on September 25th. Combining story-driven single-player missions with chaotic multiplayer missions, Relic Hunters Legend draws inspiration from the popular tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons.

The Rogue Snail team, who are passionate fans of D&D themselves, looked to the beloved tabletop game when creating the five playable characters in Relic Hunters Legend. In an interview, CEO Renata Rapyo, programmer and director Gabriel Leite, and lead artist Betu Souza discussed their team’s take on the looter-shooter genre and the design philosophy behind the characters.

Relic Hunters Legend is primarily a multiplayer-focused game with a strong emphasis on cooperative play. However, the game also features single-player focused story missions to allow players to get to know the characters and advance the main plot. The team has implemented various systems such as party management and an endgame for multiplayer gaming. They have also included mission requirements that encourage cooperation among players, particularly in the endgame.

Each of the five playable characters in Relic Hunters Legend offers a unique gameplay experience. With three skill trees and different abilities, players have the freedom to specialize their characters in various ways. Each character also has their own personal story content, which players can access upon unlocking them. Additionally, there are regular multiplayer missions that can be played with any unlocked character.

Despite being a multiplayer game, Relic Hunters Legend also places importance on storytelling. The characters have captivating background stories, and the game explores themes of friendship, love, and forgiveness. The team wanted to create charismatic characters that players could connect with while still keeping the focus on rebel spirit and progression.

The decision to include five different characters instead of one character with multiple playstyles was influenced by the team’s belief in diversity. They wanted to offer a range of options and personalities to cater to players with different backgrounds and preferences. Each character fulfills a specific role in combat, but players have the freedom to experiment with different playstyles.

Relic Hunters Legend is set to be an exciting addition to the looter-shooter genre, combining engaging gameplay, rich storytelling, and vibrant art style. The game’s release in Steam Early Access will allow players to experience the game while providing valuable feedback to the developers.

