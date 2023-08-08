ChatGPT Simplifies Meal Planning for Brisbane Woman

Chantelle Hamilton, a resident of Brisbane, has discovered the benefits of using ChatGPT for organizing her family’s meals. By leveraging this AI-generated tool, she saves approximately five hours and $150 per week. ChatGPT has proven to be an “absolute godsend” for Chantelle, streamlining the meal planning process.

Using ChatGPT, Chantelle inputs her weekly budget, dietary restrictions, and the desired number of servings or calories. In return, the AI generates a comprehensive meal plan and creates a shopping list with all the necessary ingredients. This feature has effectively eliminated the tedium of searching for new recipes, freeing up more time for Chantelle to spend with her family at the park.

Beyond simplifying meal planning, ChatGPT serves Chantelle and her family in other ways as well. They utilize it for coding, trivia nights, and finding new recipes. These flexible applications of ChatGPT have made it an invaluable tool for Chantelle’s household.

ChatGPT’s popularity extends beyond Chantelle’s experience. A survey reveals that over 3 million Australians rely on AI-generated content in their daily lives. Among different age groups, Gen Z Australians are at the forefront, with more than 30% incorporating ChatGPT into their routines. However, Gen Y, Gen X, and Baby Boomers also utilize ChatGPT, albeit to a lesser extent.

ChatGPT’s usefulness extends beyond personal tasks, as it also finds application in the workplace. Some Australians employ it for work-related purposes, such as resume and cover letter writing, note-taking during job interviews, and creating blogs or assignments.

Notably, companies like Coles, Wisetech Global, and Quad Lock have experimented with ChatGPT and integrated its technology into their businesses. While these companies appreciate the speed and insights provided by ChatGPT, they do not view it as a complete replacement for human workers.

As ChatGPT continues to be a valuable tool, individuals like Chantelle benefit from its ability to simplify everyday tasks, saving both time and money. Its versatility and user-friendly interface have made it a popular choice among Australians for both personal and professional use.