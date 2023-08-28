Experts Discuss Prospects and Challenges of Humans in Space at ASU Space Futures Event

Experts from various fields gathered at the ASU Space Futures Live event to share their insights and perspectives on the prospects and challenges of humans in space. Hosted by the ASU Interplanetary Initiative, the event featured seven speakers who addressed questions about the importance of preserving peace, respecting the rule of law, and ensuring sustainability for future generations in space exploration.

Christopher Johnson, a space law advisor and educator, emphasized the need for discussions on the values that will guide humanity in space. He highlighted the importance of preserving peace, respecting commerce, and valuing the preservation of human life and scientific investigations. Johnson argued that applying terrestrial concepts and norms to interplanetary humanity may not be suitable and that new laws are needed.

During a panel discussion, the question of whether humans deserve another planet was posed. Six of the panelists responded affirmatively, albeit with certain conditions. Mary-Jane Rubenstein, a professor of religion and science, disagreed, citing humanity’s track record of being poor stewards of the Earth. However, she remained open to reconsidering her stance.

Phil Metzger, a planetary scientist, stressed the pragmatic reasons for extending beyond Earth, such as environmental concerns and population growth. He suggested that exploring other planets could benefit our globe. Metzger acknowledged the potential economic revolution that could result from utilizing space resources but raised the issue of ensuring equitable distribution of these benefits.

Each speaker raised thought-provoking questions to address the need for a positive space future. Christopher Johnson emphasized the need for space law innovations that embrace interplanetary humanity. Shannon Curry, a principal investigator for the NASA Mars Maven mission, highlighted the importance of considering sustainability and the impact of human presence on new ecosystems. Phil Metzger emphasized the goal of ensuring that space resources benefit all people, rather than just a privileged few.

The event aimed to foster discussions and create awareness about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in space exploration. By considering lessons from the past and embracing new ideas, humanity can work towards a positive and sustainable future in space.

