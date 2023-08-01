The Growing Market for Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT)

The global market for very small aperture terminals (VSAT) was valued at US$ 8.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 19.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.28% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

VSATs are satellite communication systems that enable two-way communication through small satellite dishes. These systems consist of a hub station and remote terminals equipped with small dish antennas. They are widely used for internet access, video conferencing, and data transmission in remote areas where traditional communication infrastructure is limited.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity in remote and underserved areas. In addition, the expansion of digitalization initiatives and government programs aimed at bridging the digital divide are positively influencing the market. The growing adoption of cloud-based services and applications, coupled with the rising demand for video conferencing and remote collaboration tools, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and online businesses is fostering the market.

The VSAT market is segmented based on solutions, platforms, frequencies, end-uses, and verticals. The solutions segment includes equipment, support services, and connectivity services. The platforms segment encompasses land VSAT, maritime VSAT, and airborne VSAT. The frequencies segment includes Ku-Band, Ka-Band, X-Band, C-Band, L-Band, S-Band, and Multi-Band. The end-uses segment covers broadband and data networks, voice communications, private network services, broadcast, and others. The verticals segment includes healthcare, energy and power, BFSI, retail, media and entertainment, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Overall, the VSAT market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for reliable communication infrastructure in remote areas and advancements in VSAT technology.