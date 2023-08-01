The Influence of Artificial Intelligence on Our Daily Lives

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our everyday lives, often without us even realizing it. Despite recent concerns and skepticism regarding AI, it is important to recognize that AI is already present and many of its applications are actually beneficial to us.

One prevalent use of AI is facial recognition. Around four in ten Americans utilize Face ID on their smartphones to access apps. By analyzing facial features and comparing them to stored data, facial recognition software enables users to easily unlock their devices.

Moreover, AI significantly contributes to the functionality of electric vehicles. AI-powered systems manage energy output, optimizing engine performance and air conditioning efficiency. This results in improved mileage and a more environmentally friendly driving experience. Even older cars running on gasoline can incorporate AI systems for features like GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice-activated controls. Regular software updates can enhance navigational accuracy, thanks to advanced AI capabilities.

The influence of AI extends to social media platforms as well. AI algorithms personalize newsfeeds by collecting data from users’ interactions, such as likes, clicks, and pauses on posts. This data is then utilized to customize and tailor users’ feeds. Although these algorithms have their drawbacks, they are responsible for delivering tailored recommendations, like discovering silk pajamas on Instagram.

Streaming platforms, such as Netflix, depend heavily on AI for personalized recommendations. The recommendation systems suggest titles based on users’ preferences, resulting in over 80 percent of shows being discovered through this AI-driven system.

In conclusion, AI is already deeply integrated into our lives, and many of its applications make our daily routines easier and more enjoyable. By embracing and understanding these AI advancements, we can appreciate the positive impact they bring to our lives.