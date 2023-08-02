The Role of AI in Education

AI technology is rapidly advancing and its impact can be seen in various fields, including education. While some teachers and school districts have expressed concerns about AI tools, others are embracing them as a means to enhance the learning experience.

John Licato, a computer science professor at the University of South Florida, believes that AI will have an impact on every field of study. As educators, there is a choice to either embrace or ban AI in the classroom. Some educators, like Joanne Glenn, the principal of Angeline Academy of Innovation in Pasco County, see AI as the cutting edge of innovation and believe that students should learn from it.

At Angeline Academy of Innovation, they have decided to explore and incorporate AI into their curriculum to better prepare students for future careers and post-secondary education. The school is developing a pathway of courses specifically designed to teach artificial intelligence.

Glenn emphasizes the importance of human involvement in technology and believes that students should learn to use AI tools responsibly. While there have been concerns raised about ChatGPT, an automated chat box that generates complete responses, Licato suggests that there may be certain settings, such as introductory writing courses, where it should be banned. On the other hand, Glenn believes in teaching students how to effectively and responsibly use ChatGPT to enhance their learning experience.

The Hillsborough County School District has chosen to ban ChatGPT on their school devices, while other local districts have not commented on the matter.

Overall, the use of AI in education is a topic of debate. While some educators see it as a valuable tool for enhancing learning, others have valid concerns about its potential misuse. As AI technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for educators to carefully consider how it can be integrated into the classroom in a responsible and effective manner.