Advancements in Machine Learning for Weather Forecasting

In recent years, machine learning has rapidly progressed, both within the field of weather forecasting and outside of it. To evaluate the accuracy of machine learning weather forecasts from various sources, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) now includes a range of these forecasts in their charts catalog.

Machine learning models are being utilized to create ensemble forecasts, which provide a range of potential weather outcomes. Innovators such as NVIDIA, Huawei, and Google DeepMind have developed machine-learning-based forecasting models, with the Copernicus Climate Change Service’s ERA5 reanalysis serving as the dataset used for training. When provided with accurate initial conditions, these models can generate reliable 10-day forecasts.

Huawei’s Pangu-Weather is one such model that ECMWF has analyzed to assess its strengths and weaknesses. Initial results, outlined in a submitted manuscript, indicate that Pangu-Weather demonstrates comparable skill to ECMWF’s Integrated Forecasting System (IFS), which is an exciting achievement.

To properly evaluate the operational value of these models, ECMWF believes in presenting them alongside proven operational forecasts to a wide range of users. Feedback regarding the readiness and performance of these machine learning systems is crucial for assessing their quality, effectiveness, and operational viability. ECMWF encourages users to share their findings and insights from these models.

To foster transparency and reproducibility, ECMWF has developed a software solution that allows the public to access these models through a single command. The software package, known as “ai-models,” retrieves initial conditions for forecasts from various sources and makes the different models installable and accessible.

Looking ahead, ECMWF acknowledges the potential of machine-learning-based forecasts within future operational systems. However, challenges remain, such as the lack of ensemble forecasts in these models. Addressing these challenges, ECMWF has embarked on a project to create a probabilistic machine learning forecasting system called AIFS, drawing upon years of research in machine learning and their expertise in ensemble systems.

The field of machine learning for weather forecasting continues to progress, with the goal of providing accurate and reliable forecasts to benefit society as a whole. The inclusion of machine learning models in ECMWF’s charts and the sharing of live forecasts from these models aim to build trust, facilitate collaboration within the weather and machine learning communities, and further improve future models.

