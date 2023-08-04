How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing the Music Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) has had a significant impact on the music business, opening up new creative opportunities and technological advancements. Here are five ways in which AI is already revolutionizing the music industry.

1. Revolutionizing Production: AI-driven technology is making it easier for aspiring artists to create professional-sounding music. Apps like Boomy and BandLab’s SongStarter allow users to generate instrumentals based on specific preferences or lyrics, providing a nudge in the right direction for musicians facing writer’s block.

2. Getting Stems: AI technology can break down songs into stems, allowing for greater versatility in using different parts of a track. This is useful for movie soundtracks, commercials, or remixes. Rodney Jerkins used AI technology to sample an Ol’ Dirty Bastard audio from a VHS tape for a SZA track, showcasing the potential for using older recordings in new ways.

3. The Deluge: As AI technology improves, major labels are concerned about the increase in music created outside their control. This raises questions about market share dilution and potential impact on streaming service payouts. Industry leaders are paying close attention to AI and its transformative implications.

4. Personalized Soundtracks: Start-ups are utilizing AI to create malleable music that adapts in real-time to specific actions in video games, VR experiences, workouts, and Snapchat filters. This personalized music rearranges stems to match the user’s needs and actions, similar to a film score enhancing a scene.

5. Pitch Records: Songwriters and publishers are experimenting with AI voice synthesis technology to place their compositions with renowned artists. This allows for the creation of “pitch records” that are written by professional songwriters and then pitched to artists for recording.

While AI in music does raise legal and ethical concerns in some cases, its potential for revolutionizing production, creating personalized soundtracks, and offering new opportunities for artists and rights holders is evident. The music business continues to explore AI’s implications and its ability to shape the industry’s future.