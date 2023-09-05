Afripods: Accelerating the Growth of Podcasting in Africa

Afripods, an all-in-one podcast platform based in Kenya, is aiming to become the preferred podcast player for the 1.2 billion people in Africa. Founded in 2017, Afripods offers editing, hosting, and monetization tools for podcasters, while also serving as a player and podcast discovery tool for audiences.

The platform currently offers Pan-African content in over 50 different languages and has recently partnered with over 110 broadcast radio stations to convert their programs into podcasts. This move, known as “broadcast-to-podcast” (B2P), recognizes that African audiences are more familiar with the idea of on-demand radio and sees it as a promising area for growth.

In a Q&A with Kevin Y. Brown, Chief Content Officer at Afripods, he explains why podcasting is such a vital medium within Africa. Brown states that podcasting provides a low-cost way for Africans to tell their own stories and preserve their culture, traditions, and language. It breaks down barriers to entry and allows people from all areas, whether major metropolitan or rural, to have their voices heard.

Afripods also addresses technical barriers to entry by providing an audio editor inside their dashboard, allowing users to edit their podcasts without the need for expensive equipment or external software. They aim to make podcasting accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or resources.

The transition from radio to podcasts in Africa is driven by the continent’s appetite for digital transformation. With a young population, Africa’s Gen Z and younger generations are looking for on-demand content that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. By embracing podcasting, radio stations can meet the needs and preferences of their current clients and consumers.

Afripods’ partnership with radio stations has seen significant success, with an 895% increase in streams for participating radio stations and 112% month-over-month user growth. This trend mirrors the gradual adoption of podcasts by radio stations in the US.

Overall, Afripods is playing a crucial role in accelerating the growth of podcasting in Africa by providing an all-in-one platform for creators and audiences, breaking down barriers to entry, and fostering the storytelling of African voices.

