Accenture Improves Services Spend Management with SAP Fieldglass

Accenture, a global leader in professional services, recognized the need to enhance its spend management practices in the face of a possible economic recession. This involved gaining a comprehensive understanding of supplier relations and company purchasing, as well as assessing the effectiveness of each expenditure. However, the company faced challenges in terms of limited visibility into contract terms and difficulties in tracking statement of work (SOW) agreements. The processes and documentation requirements varied across regions, resulting in inadequate services spend visibility and increased exposure to legal and regulatory risks.

To address these issues, Accenture launched a campaign to build a dynamic procurement function that would provide exceptional visibility into services spend. The company partnered with SAP Fieldglass, a vendor management system for services procurement and external workforce organization, to implement a global standard template and meet local invoicing, legal, and regulatory requirements. The solution streamlined the procurement process, reducing turnaround time and facilitating collaboration and communication with suppliers.

The deployment of the solution began in 2020, with multiple country-by-country rollouts completed within 12 months. Accenture’s procurement arm now has a better understanding of the “hidden” workforce associated with its service business, allowing for the linkage of specific employees to their individual skill sets. The system has been embraced by suppliers, with 2,000 of them implementing the solution and $1 billion in services spend managed through the function annually. This has resulted in a more transparent supply chain, significant cost savings, and improved accuracy in contract management.

Accenture’s efforts to develop a novel solution for global standard procurement processes were recognized by being named a finalist at the 2023 SAP Innovation Awards. The company’s partnership with SAP Fieldglass has enabled it to meet changing market and business demands while achieving greater visibility and efficiency in services spend management.

