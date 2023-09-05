Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Coming to OVO Hydro!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to OVO Hydro for four incredible shows on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21. Get ready to witness the excitement and adrenaline as your favorite Hot Wheels monster trucks showcase their “thrilling” stunts in the dark.

The event promises to be a fantastic experience for fans of all ages. Alongside the gravity-defying monster truck performances, attendees will also be treated to an electrifying “dazzling dance party” and breathtaking light shows. Prepare to be mesmerized as the arena comes alive with a spectacle of colors and effects, creating a truly immersive experience.

In addition to the thrilling performances and captivating visuals, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will also be giving away exciting toy prizes. Get the chance to win some incredible Hot Wheels merchandise and take the excitement home with you.

Be sure not to miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the power and skill of Hot Wheels monster trucks. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday, September 8, at 9pm. Don’t wait too long, as these shows are sure to sell out fast. Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable weekend of exhilarating entertainment.

