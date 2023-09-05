Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Coming to New Orleans in 2024

Hot Wheels fans in New Orleans are in for a treat in 2024 with the arrival of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party. This one-of-a-kind show will bring fan-favorite monster trucks to life, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and the brand new HW 5-Alarm.

Partygoers can expect an exciting experience with a laser light show, theatrical effects, and a dance party. They will also have the chance to receive goodies at the Hot Wheels toy giveaway. The event will feature appearances from a transforming robot and the Hot Wheels Monster Tracks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

For those wanting an even more immersive experience, a VIP Backstage Tour is available for purchase. This tour will allow attendees to get up close to the monster trucks and see what goes on behind the scenes.

Before each performance, a Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will take place, giving partygoers the opportunity to access the competition floor and meet the drivers.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will have three shows at the Smoothie King Center from March 9 to March 10, 2024.

For more information about the event and ticket prices, visit the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live website.

Source: WGNO – New Orleans news station.