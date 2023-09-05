Experience the Thrill of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party in Chicago

Get ready for an adrenaline-filled experience like no other as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party comes to the Chicago area next year. The event will take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on January 27 and 28, offering three exciting performances in the dark.

Fan favorites like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker, and Bigfoot will take center stage, showcasing their impressive monster truck skills. But that’s not all – the performances will also feature a laser light show, dazzling effects, dance parties, and exciting Hot Wheels toy giveaways. To add even more excitement, a transforming robot will make a special appearance, and the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team will perform thrilling stunts.

Before each performance, fans will have the opportunity to attend the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party. This exclusive event allows fans to get up close and personal with the monster trucks, meet the drivers, and even score autographs. It’s a chance to experience the competition floor like never before.

Tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will go on sale on September 8 through Ticketmaster. Additionally, fans can purchase passes for the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party along with their tickets. Special pricing is available for kids, and those seeking a VIP experience can join the pre-show Backstage Tour, which includes a VIP merchandise bundle.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling event that combines the excitement of monster trucks with a glow party atmosphere. Mark your calendars for January 27 and 28 and get ready to witness the heart-pounding action of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party.

Definitions:

– Monster trucks: Large, powerful vehicles with giant tires designed for performing stunts and driving over obstacles.

– Laser light show: A display of laser lights used for entertainment purposes, often synchronized with music or other visual effects.

– Freestyle Motocross: A form of motorcycle stunt riding, in which riders perform tricks and jumps on specially designed motocross bikes.