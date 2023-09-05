New Article: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Comes to Louisville

The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville is about to be taken over by an exciting event that will thrill fans of all ages. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is set to take place on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24.

One of the main attractions of this event is the opportunity to watch the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in action, but with a twist – the performances will take place in the dark, making the experience even more exhilarating. The spectacle will also include a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows, and giveaways of Hot Wheels toys.

In addition to the monster truck action, the event will feature appearances from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot TRANSAURUS, as well as the high-flying Freestyle Motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live.

For those looking for an even more immersive experience, there will be a “Crash Zone Pre-Show Party” before each Glow Party. This will allow fans to get up-close and personal with their favorite monster trucks.

Special kids pricing is available for all shows, making it a great value for the whole family. Ticket prices range from $25 to $139 (before fees), and can be purchased online.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event in Louisville. Mark your calendars for September 23 and 24 and get ready for a thrilling night of monster truck action.