The Okanagan Fruit Harvest: A Promising Season

The Okanagan tree fruit harvest is underway, and local fruit growers are reporting a successful season despite the challenges. The hot summer, combined with wildfires in the area, has affected the timing of the harvest, but farmers are seeing abundant yields.

Jennay Oliver, owner of Paynter’s Fruit Market in West Kelowna, expressed her excitement about the harvest, stating that everything is coming off the trees and out of the garden perfectly. She mentioned that their last variety of peaches, called cresthavens, is currently being harvested.

Jas Sanghera, owner of Don-O-Ray Farms, highlighted the picking of Bartlett pears on a beautiful and cool day at the orchard. He explained that the pears would be stored in coolers for sale over the next few months.

The summer’s high temperatures and dry conditions led to an earlier harvest than usual. Oliver mentioned that the hot weather accelerated the ripening process. Crops that would normally be available in a couple of weeks are already in the market due to the expedited ripening. For example, tomatoes are currently peaking, which is earlier than expected.

While the wildfires did not directly impact the crop, they did deter tourists, who are significant buyers of the fruit. Local customers have become crucial in supporting the farmers during this time. Oliver praised the local customer base for its support and emphasized the importance of investing in local farmers.

Due to the lower number of tourists during the tourism season, consumers can expect to find excellent deals on fresh fruit throughout the Okanagan this fall.

