Hot Chemistry: Aromatic Molecules Transform into Harmful Aerosols

Summary: Researchers from Tampere University, University of Helsinki, Lund University, and Pi-Numerics have made significant progress in understanding the conversion of aromatic molecules into aerosols. Aromatics, which are major contributors to urban volatile emissions, have negative impacts on health and can lead to chronic health issues when breathed in. The researchers used a combination of quantum mechanics, targeted experiments, and modeling to study the reaction processes involved in the formation of aerosol particles from toluene, one of the most abundant aromatic molecules. They discovered that a previously believed stable reaction product actually transforms into new “hot” molecules with residual energy. These hot molecules then lead to the formation of aerosol precursor products. This breakthrough improves our understanding of the chemistry behind aerosol formation in urban environments.

Aromatic molecules, commonly found in vehicle exhaust fumes, can form aerosol particles when they react with the hydroxyl radical in the atmosphere. These particles not only have adverse effects on human health but also impact the climate by reflecting sunlight and enhancing cloud formation. Despite their significance in urban environments, the specific reaction processes involved in the formation of aerosols from aromatics have remained unclear until now.

By studying the reaction process of toluene, the researchers were able to identify a previously unknown step in the formation of aerosol particles. They discovered that a reaction product believed to be stable actually transforms into new hot molecules with residual energy. These hot molecules subsequently drive fast chemical reactions, leading to the creation of aerosol precursor products.

This finding bridges the gap between theory and observation, providing crucial insights into the chemistry of aerosol formation in urban environments. The research contributes to our understanding of the chemical processes that degrade air quality and influence climate change. By shedding light on the conversion of aromatic molecules into aerosols, scientists can develop strategies to mitigate the negative impacts on human health and the environment.

Sources:

– Siddharth Iyer et al, Molecular rearrangement of bicyclic peroxy radicals is a key route to aerosol from aromatics, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40675-2

– Tampere University. (2023, August 23). Hot chemistry quickly transforms aromatic molecules into harmful aerosols: Study. Retrieved from [source article without URL]

Image Source: Nature Communications (2023)