A Tapestry of Support: Nightingale House Creates a Cloth of Kindness

In a heartwarming endeavor, Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham has unveiled a remarkable project aimed at bringing comfort to patients and their families. A dedicated volunteer, Barbara Evans, has spent an entire month crafting a tapestry that has been fondly dubbed the ‘cloth of kindness’, which now finds its place in the hospice’s Wellbeing Centre.

The ‘cloth of kindness’ is adorned with patches that bear meaningful words from patients, clinical staff, and volunteers, serving as a testament to the power of compassion. Each intricately embroidered patch serves as a reminder of the profound impact simple acts of kindness can have on those grappling with life’s hardships.

Carolyn James, the Wellbeing Centre Lead, reflects, “This remarkable creation exudes comfort and happiness, elevating the wellbeing of our patients. It instills a sense of purpose, strength, and self-worth, providing solace during their difficult times.”

Barbara Evans, the dedicated volunteer behind this initiative, poured countless hours into the creation of the ‘cloth of kindness’. Mindful of the significance of preserving the heartfelt messages from patients, she took great care in embroidering their words onto pieces of cloth. As a volunteer at Nightingale House since 1999, Barbara has seen firsthand the positive impact of the hospice on people’s lives, motivating her to contribute in any way she can.

The ‘cloth of kindness’ now stands as a powerful symbol of support within Nightingale House. It is hoped that the heartfelt messages embroidered onto the tapestry will provide comfort and strength to patients living with life-limiting illnesses as they read the profound words. Nightingale House aims to create an environment where patients and their families can find solace and hope, even in the toughest of times.

This heartwarming project is a testament to the power of community and compassion. Nightingale House continues to strive towards providing the best care and support to those who need it most.

