Fire District Captain Uses Bloodhound to Track Down Dangerous Suspect

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Captain recently assisted the Horry County police in tracking down a dangerous suspect. A bloodhound was used in this operation and it successfully located and apprehended the suspect. This collaboration ensured the safety of the community.

Back-to-School Fam Fest event held in Horry County

Horry County recently organized a back-to-school Fam Fest event. The purpose of this event was to provide families with resources and information to help them prepare for the upcoming school year. The event was well-attended and it proved to be beneficial in preparing families for a successful academic year.

Florence Deputies Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Persons of Interest

Florence deputies are currently looking for two people of interest as part of an ongoing investigation. They are seeking the public’s assistance in locating these individuals.

Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting

In a tragic incident, a fatal shooting occurred and a man has been arrested in connection with this incident. He is currently out on bond as the investigation continues.

Injured in Stairway Collapse

A stairway collapse resulted in two children and two adults being injured. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

Deadly Shooting in Society under Investigation

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Society, but details are limited at this time.

Heatwave Expected, Residents Advised to Take Precautions

Weather forecasts indicate that heat will return on Sunday and persist throughout the week. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and cool during this time.

Myrtle Beach Police Cadets Back-to-School

More than 20 police cadets in Myrtle Beach have returned to school as they continue their training and education in law enforcement.

That’s all for this weekend’s news. Stay informed and stay safe.