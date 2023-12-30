New Honor X50 Pro Comes with Impressive Camera Features and Powerful Battery

Summary: Honor has just launched its latest smartphone, the X50 Pro, in China. The phone offers a range of impressive features including a large OLED screen, a high-resolution camera system, and a powerful battery. While it may not be available internationally, the Honor X50 Pro is definitely worth considering for smartphone enthusiasts.

The newly launched Honor X50 Pro has caught the attention of smartphone enthusiasts with its range of features. The device boasts a large 6.78-inch 120 Hz OLED screen, offering users a smooth and immersive visual experience. The inclusion of a 1,920 Hz PWM dimming and 10-bit color support further enhances the display quality of the device. Additionally, the X50 Pro also features an embedded fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Honor X50 Pro does not disappoint. It boasts an impressive 108 MP primary camera with a f/1.75 aperture and a 1/1.67″ type sensor. The device also features a decorative 2 MP sensor for added aesthetics. The presence of a “MATRIX AI VISION CAMERA” inscription in the middle of the camera island further adds to the overall design of the phone. For selfie enthusiasts, the X50 Pro offers an 8 MP front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

One of the standout features of the Honor X50 Pro is its sizable 5,800 mAh battery. This powerful battery ensures that users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of charge. Additionally, the device supports 35W wired charging, allowing for quick and convenient charging when needed.

The Honor X50 Pro runs on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.2 overlay. Packed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the device offers ample space for storing files, apps, and multimedia content. Available in Elegant Black and green colors, the X50 Pro is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately $395 or €357).

FAQ:

Q: Is the Honor X50 Pro available internationally?

A: The availability of the Honor X50 Pro outside of China is currently unknown.

Q: What is the standout feature of the Honor X50 Pro?

A: The standout feature of the Honor X50 Pro is its powerful 5,800 mAh battery.

Q: What is the price of the Honor X50 Pro?

A: The Honor X50 Pro is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately $395 or €357).

Source: unknown.