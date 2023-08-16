CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Honor X5 Plus: Budget Smartphone with Impressive Specifications

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
Honor recently introduced the X5 budget smartphone to the international market, equipped with a Helio G25 SoC. Now, rumors are circulating that the brand is also working on the Honor X5 Plus. The device has already passed TDRA certification and has been listed on Honor’s global website. Although the pricing and availability details are not yet available, we do have the complete specifications.

The Honor X5 Plus appears to be a budget-friendly smartphone that may cost under $100. It features a flat back with a dual camera setup, along with flat sides and a waterdrop notch on the front with thick bezels. The phone sports a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, and a 20:15:0 aspect ratio.

The X5 Plus comes with a display that supports Dynamic Dimming technology, which simulates natural light changes to reduce eye fatigue. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core chipset.

In terms of photography, the Honor X5 Plus boasts a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, as well as a depth camera of unknown megapixels with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies, it features a 5MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.2. The smartphone is fueled by a 5200mAh battery and offers 10W superfast charging.

Running on Android 13 with the MagicOS 7.1 skin on top, the Honor X5 Plus will be available in Midnight Black and Cyan Lake colors. The pricing and availability details will be announced by Honor soon.

